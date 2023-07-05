The Minnesota Twins and Max Kepler ready for the final of a three-game series against Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday at Target Field.

Oddsmakers list the Twins as -250 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Royals +200 moneyline odds. The total is 8.5 runs for the matchup.

Royals vs. Twins Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -250 +200 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 4-6.

When it comes to the total, the Royals and their foes are 7-3-0 in their previous 10 contests.

The Royals' record against the spread is 2-1-0 over their previous 10 contests (oddsmakers set spreads in three of those contests). Kansas City and its opponent have gone above the over/under for five consecutive games, with the average total established by bookmakers being 9.1.

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 73 games this year and have walked away with the win 22 times (30.1%) in those games.

Kansas City is 2-5 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +200 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 33.3% chance of walking away with the win.

Kansas City and its opponents have hit the over in 41 of its 86 games with a total this season.

The Royals have an against the spread record of 8-7-0 in 15 games with a line this season.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 13-31 12-30 13-24 12-36 18-42 7-18

