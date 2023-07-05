Royals vs. Twins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 5
Wednesday's contest at Target Field has the Minnesota Twins (44-43) matching up with the Kansas City Royals (25-61) at 7:40 PM (on July 5). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 victory for the Twins, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
The Twins will give the nod to Pablo Lopez (4-5) against the Royals and Alec Marsh (0-1).
Royals vs. Twins Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
Royals vs. Twins Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Twins 5, Royals 4.
Total Prediction for Royals vs. Twins
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Royals Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 4-6.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.
- The Royals have put together a 2-1-0 record against the spread over their past 10 matchups (oddsmakers set runlines in three of those games).
- The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 73 games this year and have walked away with the win 22 times (30.1%) in those games.
- Kansas City has a win-loss record of 2-3 when favored by +220 or worse by oddsmakers this year.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 31.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- The offense for Kansas City is No. 29 in MLB action scoring 3.8 runs per game (326 total runs).
- The Royals have pitched to a 5.24 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 30
|Dodgers
|L 9-3
|Alec Marsh vs Bobby Miller
|July 1
|Dodgers
|W 6-4
|Daniel Lynch vs Julio Urías
|July 2
|Dodgers
|W 9-1
|Brady Singer vs Tony Gonsolin
|July 3
|@ Twins
|L 8-4
|Austin Cox vs Joe Ryan
|July 4
|@ Twins
|L 9-3
|Zack Greinke vs Kenta Maeda
|July 5
|@ Twins
|-
|Alec Marsh vs Pablo Lopez
|July 6
|@ Guardians
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Tanner Bibee
|July 7
|@ Guardians
|-
|Daniel Lynch vs Aaron Civale
|July 8
|@ Guardians
|-
|Brady Singer vs Gavin Williams
|July 9
|@ Guardians
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Shane Bieber
|July 14
|Rays
|-
|TBA vs TBA
