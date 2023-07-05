Nick Pratto Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Twins - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:26 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Nick Pratto (.179 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Twins.
Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Nick Pratto At The Plate
- Pratto has 14 doubles, six home runs and 23 walks while batting .257.
- Pratto has reached base via a hit in 38 games this season (of 60 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 10.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 18 games this season (30.0%), Pratto has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (11.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 22 games this year (36.7%), including multiple runs in four games.
Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|28
|.238
|AVG
|.276
|.357
|OBP
|.328
|.381
|SLG
|.438
|9
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|12
|35/15
|K/BB
|53/8
|0
|SB
|1
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Twins have the top team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.57).
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (89 total, one per game).
- Lopez makes the start for the Twins, his 18th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.24 ERA and 126 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, the righty went six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (4.24), 26th in WHIP (1.147), and fifth in K/9 (11.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
