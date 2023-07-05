Today's MLB slate includes top teams in play. Among those games is the Philadelphia Phillies squaring off against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Live coverage of all the MLB action today is available to you, with the info provided below.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Houston Astros (48-38) play host to the Colorado Rockies (33-54)

The Rockies will look to pick up a road win at Minute Maid Park against the Astros on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.293 AVG, 13 HR, 55 RBI)

Kyle Tucker (.293 AVG, 13 HR, 55 RBI) COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.261 AVG, 13 HR, 43 RBI)

HOU Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -233 +193 9

The Detroit Tigers (37-47) play the Oakland Athletics (24-63)

The Athletics hope to get a road victory at Comerica Park versus the Tigers on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.224 AVG, 12 HR, 42 RBI)

Spencer Torkelson (.224 AVG, 12 HR, 42 RBI) OAK Key Player: Esteury Ruiz (.255 AVG, 1 HR, 33 RBI)

DET Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -228 +187 8.5

The Tampa Bay Rays (57-31) take on the Philadelphia Phillies (45-39)

The Phillies will hit the field at Tropicana Field against the Rays on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TB Key Player: Wander Franco (.286 AVG, 10 HR, 44 RBI)

Wander Franco (.286 AVG, 10 HR, 44 RBI) PHI Key Player: Nicholas Castellanos (.312 AVG, 12 HR, 54 RBI)

TB Moneyline PHI Moneyline Total -133 +113 9

The Miami Marlins (50-37) play the St. Louis Cardinals (35-50)

The Cardinals will look to pick up a road win at LoanDepot park against the Marlins on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.387 AVG, 3 HR, 41 RBI)

Luis Arraez (.387 AVG, 3 HR, 41 RBI) STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.288 AVG, 15 HR, 46 RBI)

The New York Yankees (48-38) play the Baltimore Orioles (49-35)

The Orioles will take to the field at Yankee Stadium against the Yankees on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.248 AVG, 13 HR, 36 RBI)

Gleyber Torres (.248 AVG, 13 HR, 36 RBI) BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.272 AVG, 11 HR, 36 RBI)

BAL Moneyline NYY Moneyline Total -124 +104 9.5

The Washington Nationals (34-51) face the Cincinnati Reds (47-39)

The Reds will take to the field at Nationals Park versus the Nationals on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.301 AVG, 14 HR, 45 RBI)

Lane Thomas (.301 AVG, 14 HR, 45 RBI) CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.292 AVG, 14 HR, 51 RBI)

CIN Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -124 +105 9.5

The Boston Red Sox (43-43) face the Texas Rangers (51-35)

The Rangers will look to pick up a road win at Fenway Park against the Red Sox on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.256 AVG, 20 HR, 66 RBI)

Rafael Devers (.256 AVG, 20 HR, 66 RBI) TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.280 AVG, 11 HR, 56 RBI)

BOS Moneyline TEX Moneyline Total -111 -109 9.5

The Cleveland Guardians (42-43) play the Atlanta Braves (57-28)

The Braves will look to pick up a road win at Progressive Field versus the Guardians on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.283 AVG, 13 HR, 52 RBI)

José Ramírez (.283 AVG, 13 HR, 52 RBI) ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.337 AVG, 21 HR, 54 RBI)

ATL Moneyline CLE Moneyline Total -170 +144 10

The Minnesota Twins (44-43) take on the Kansas City Royals (25-61)

The Royals hope to get a road victory at Target Field versus the Twins on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIN Key Player: Byron Buxton (.216 AVG, 15 HR, 34 RBI)

Byron Buxton (.216 AVG, 15 HR, 34 RBI) KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.254 AVG, 13 HR, 45 RBI)

MIN Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -251 +207 8.5

The Chicago White Sox (37-50) play the Toronto Blue Jays (46-40)

The Blue Jays will take to the field at Guaranteed Rate Field versus the White Sox on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.276 AVG, 25 HR, 49 RBI)

Luis Robert (.276 AVG, 25 HR, 49 RBI) TOR Key Player: Bo Bichette (.312 AVG, 15 HR, 51 RBI)

TOR Moneyline CHW Moneyline Total -127 +108 9

The Milwaukee Brewers (46-40) face the Chicago Cubs (39-45)

The Cubs will take to the field at American Family Field versus the Brewers on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.281 AVG, 10 HR, 42 RBI)

Christian Yelich (.281 AVG, 10 HR, 42 RBI) CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.286 AVG, 5 HR, 43 RBI)

CHC Moneyline MIL Moneyline Total -151 +128 8.5

The San Diego Padres (40-46) host the Los Angeles Angels (45-43)

The Angels will look to pick up a road win at PETCO Park versus the Padres on Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.274 AVG, 15 HR, 47 RBI)

Juan Soto (.274 AVG, 15 HR, 47 RBI) LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.300 AVG, 31 HR, 68 RBI)

SD Moneyline LAA Moneyline Total -175 +149 9

The San Francisco Giants (46-40) take on the Seattle Mariners (42-42)

The Mariners will take to the field at Oracle Park against the Giants on Wednesday at 9:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SF Key Player: LaMonte Wade Jr (.278 AVG, 9 HR, 28 RBI)

LaMonte Wade Jr (.278 AVG, 9 HR, 28 RBI) SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.248 AVG, 13 HR, 47 RBI)

SF Moneyline SEA Moneyline Total -156 +133 8.5

The Arizona Diamondbacks (50-36) host the New York Mets (39-46)

The Mets will hit the field at Chase Field against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.296 AVG, 18 HR, 46 RBI)

Corbin Carroll (.296 AVG, 18 HR, 46 RBI) NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.217 AVG, 25 HR, 58 RBI)

NYM Moneyline ARI Moneyline Total -112 -108 9.5

The Los Angeles Dodgers (47-38) host the Pittsburgh Pirates (40-45)

The Pirates will take to the field at Dodger Stadium versus the Dodgers on Wednesday at 10:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAD Key Player: Mookie Betts (.272 AVG, 23 HR, 57 RBI)

Mookie Betts (.272 AVG, 23 HR, 57 RBI) PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.273 AVG, 8 HR, 41 RBI)

LAD Moneyline PIT Moneyline Total -252 +208 9

