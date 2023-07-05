Wednesday's WNBA schedule includes Aliyah Boston's Indiana Fever (5-11) hitting the road to meet Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx (7-9) at Target Center. Game time is 8:00 PM ET.

In Minnesota's last game, it defeated Phoenix 86-76. The Lynx were led by Diamond Miller, who finished with 25 points, six rebounds and five steals, and Collier, with 16 points, nine rebounds and two steals. With NaLyssa Smith leading the team with 27 points and eight rebounds, Indiana ended up losing to Chicago 89-87 in their last game.

Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!

Lynx vs. Fever Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Lynx (-125 to win)

Lynx (-125 to win) Who's the underdog?: Fever (+105 to win)

Fever (+105 to win) What's the spread?: Lynx (-1.5)

Lynx (-1.5) What's the over/under?: 165.5

165.5 When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Lynx Season Stats

On offense, the Lynx are posting 79.6 points per game (seventh-ranked in league). They are surrendering 83.9 points per contest at the other end (eighth-ranked).

Minnesota ranks fifth in the WNBA with 35.4 boards per game so far this season. Meanwhile, it ranks sixth with 34.6 rebounds allowed per game.

This year, the Lynx rank seventh in the league in assists, dishing out 18.8 per game.

Minnesota ranks top-five this year in turnovers, ranking third-best in the league with 12.6 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it ranks ninth with 12.5 forced turnovers per contest.

The Lynx rank second-worst in the WNBA with a 30.3% shooting percentage from three-point land. Meanwhile, they are making 6.4 three-pointers per game (ninth-ranked in league).

It's been rough sledding for Minnesota in terms of threes allowed, as it is giving up 9.6 treys per game (worst in WNBA) and is allowing a 36.3% three-point percentage to opposing teams (third-worst).

Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.

Lynx Home/Away Splits

So far in 2023, the Lynx's offense has been slightly better at home, where they average 79.9 points per game, compared to road games, where they put up 79.3 per game. On defense, they have been slightly worse when playing at home, where they concede 84 points per game, versus on the road, where they allow opponents to score 83.9 per game.

At home, Minnesota averages 36.6 rebounds per game and allow its opponents to grab 32.9, while on the road it averages 34.4 per game and allows 35.9.

The Lynx average 1.1 more assists at home compared to on the road in 2023 (19.4 at home, 18.3 on the road). The 2023 WNBA campaign has seen Minnesota turn the ball over more at home (12.9 per game) than on the road (12.3). It has forced fewer turnovers at home (11.6 per game) than on the road (13.2).

In 2023 the Lynx average 6.3 made three-pointers at home and 6.6 away, while making 29.9% from distance at home compared to 30.6% away.

This year, Minnesota averages 9 three-pointers allowed at home and 10 on the road (allowing 36.2% shooting from deep in home games compared to 36.4% on the road).

Lynx Moneyline and ATS Records

The Lynx have been the moneyline favorite four total times this season. They've finished 1-3 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter, the Lynx have a 1-3 record (winning just 25% of their games).

Minnesota is 8-7-0 against the spread this year.

As a 1.5-point favorite or greater, Minnesota has one win ATS (1-3) this season.

The Lynx have an implied moneyline win probability of 55.6% in this game.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.