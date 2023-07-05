Michael Massey Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Twins - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Michael Massey -- with a slugging percentage of .212 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Minnesota Twins, with Pablo Lopez on the mound, on July 5 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Twins.
Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Michael Massey At The Plate
- Massey is hitting .219 with six doubles, four home runs and 14 walks.
- In 30 of 61 games this season (49.2%) Massey has had a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (16.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in 6.6% of his games this year, and 1.9% of his chances at the plate.
- Massey has picked up an RBI in 15 games this season (24.6%), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (8.2%).
- In 14 of 61 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|31
|.261
|AVG
|.182
|.343
|OBP
|.219
|.398
|SLG
|.242
|8
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|8
|28/10
|K/BB
|33/4
|2
|SB
|1
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Twins' 3.57 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (89 total, one per game).
- Lopez (4-5 with a 4.24 ERA and 126 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his 18th of the season.
- In his last outing on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, the righty tossed six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.24 ERA ranks 41st, 1.147 WHIP ranks 26th, and 11.1 K/9 ranks fifth.
