Matt Duffy -- with a slugging percentage of .304 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Minnesota Twins, with Pablo Lopez on the mound, on July 5 at 7:40 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous game against the Dodgers.

Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)

Matt Duffy At The Plate

Duffy has five doubles, a home run and seven walks while batting .286.

Duffy has picked up a hit in 23 of 41 games this season, with multiple hits three times.

He has hit a home run in just one game this year.

Duffy has driven in a run in seven games this season (17.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least once six times this season (14.6%), including one multi-run game.

Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 21 .333 AVG .234 .397 OBP .280 .412 SLG .319 2 XBH 4 1 HR 0 6 RBI 2 9/4 K/BB 14/3 0 SB 0

