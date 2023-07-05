Kyle Isbel Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Twins - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:26 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Kyle Isbel (batting .188 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBI), take on starter Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Kyle Isbel At The Plate
- Isbel is hitting .188 with eight doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks.
- Isbel has had a hit in 16 of 33 games this year (48.5%), including multiple hits five times (15.2%).
- He has homered in only one game this year.
- Isbel has driven in a run in eight games this season (24.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In nine games this season (27.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|16
|.214
|AVG
|.161
|.254
|OBP
|.203
|.339
|SLG
|.268
|5
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|0
|7
|RBI
|2
|11/2
|K/BB
|13/3
|1
|SB
|1
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Twins have a 3.57 team ERA that ranks No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (89 total, one per game).
- Lopez makes the start for the Twins, his 18th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.24 ERA and 126 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.24 ERA ranks 41st, 1.147 WHIP ranks 26th, and 11.1 K/9 ranks fifth among qualifying pitchers this season.
