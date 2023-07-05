The Kansas City Royals, including Kyle Isbel (batting .188 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBI), take on starter Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

Isbel is hitting .188 with eight doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks.

Isbel has had a hit in 16 of 33 games this year (48.5%), including multiple hits five times (15.2%).

He has homered in only one game this year.

Isbel has driven in a run in eight games this season (24.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In nine games this season (27.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 16 .214 AVG .161 .254 OBP .203 .339 SLG .268 5 XBH 5 1 HR 0 7 RBI 2 11/2 K/BB 13/3 1 SB 1

Twins Pitching Rankings