On Wednesday, Drew Waters (hitting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Pablo Lopez. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Drew Waters At The Plate

Waters is hitting .240 with four doubles, three home runs and six walks.

Waters has picked up a hit in 58.6% of his 29 games this season, with multiple hits in 24.1% of those games.

In 10.3% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

Waters has driven in a run in eight games this season (27.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 10 games this season (34.5%), including four multi-run games (13.8%).

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 14 .286 AVG .196 .375 OBP .226 .429 SLG .314 5 XBH 2 1 HR 2 6 RBI 5 15/4 K/BB 24/2 2 SB 1

Twins Pitching Rankings