Royals vs. Twins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 4
Tuesday's contest at Target Field has the Minnesota Twins (43-43) matching up with the Kansas City Royals (25-60) at 2:10 PM (on July 4). Our computer prediction projects a 6-4 victory for the Twins, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
The probable starters are Kenta Maeda (1-5) for the Twins and Zack Greinke (1-8) for the Royals.
Royals vs. Twins Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
Royals vs. Twins Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Twins 6, Royals 4.
Total Prediction for Royals vs. Twins
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Royals Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 4-6.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Kansas City and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Royals have put together a 2-1-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 matchups (bookmakers set runlines in three of those contests).
- The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 72 games this year and have walked away with the win 22 times (30.6%) in those games.
- This season, Kansas City has come away with a win seven times in 25 chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or longer on the moneyline.
- The Royals have an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Kansas City is the second-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.8 runs per game (323 total).
- The Royals have pitched to a 5.19 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 29
|Guardians
|W 4-3
|Zack Greinke vs Shane Bieber
|June 30
|Dodgers
|L 9-3
|Alec Marsh vs Bobby Miller
|July 1
|Dodgers
|W 6-4
|Daniel Lynch vs Julio Urías
|July 2
|Dodgers
|W 9-1
|Brady Singer vs Tony Gonsolin
|July 3
|@ Twins
|L 8-4
|Austin Cox vs Joe Ryan
|July 4
|@ Twins
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Kenta Maeda
|July 5
|@ Twins
|-
|Alec Marsh vs Pablo Lopez
|July 6
|@ Guardians
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Tanner Bibee
|July 7
|@ Guardians
|-
|Brady Singer vs Aaron Civale
|July 8
|@ Guardians
|-
|TBA vs Gavin Williams
|July 9
|@ Guardians
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Shane Bieber
