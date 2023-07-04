Top Player Prop Bets for Padres vs. Angels on July 4, 2023
Juan Soto and Shohei Ohtani are among the players with prop bets available when the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Angels play at PETCO Park on Tuesday (first pitch at 6:40 PM ET).
Padres vs. Angels Game Info
- When: Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres
Joe Musgrove Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -154)
Musgrove Stats
- The Padres will send Joe Musgrove (6-2) to the mound for his 13th start this season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fifth consecutive quality start.
- Musgrove has pitched five or more innings in 10 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has made 12 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.
Musgrove Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Pirates
|Jun. 29
|6.0
|7
|2
|2
|6
|1
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 23
|7.0
|6
|1
|1
|7
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jun. 18
|6.0
|6
|2
|2
|1
|1
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 13
|6.0
|7
|3
|3
|5
|1
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 6
|5.0
|4
|1
|1
|8
|1
Juan Soto Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Soto Stats
- Soto has 20 doubles, 15 home runs, 77 walks and 46 RBI (81 total hits). He's also swiped five bases.
- He has a .277/.426/.500 slash line on the year.
- Soto has recorded at least one hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .421 with a double, a home run, four walks and five RBI.
Soto Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Angels
|Jul. 3
|1-for-3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Reds
|Jul. 2
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Reds
|Jul. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|4
|4
|0
|at Reds
|Jun. 30
|3-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 29
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels
Shohei Ohtani Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Ohtani Stats
- Ohtani has 15 doubles, five triples, 31 home runs, 47 walks and 68 RBI (99 total hits). He has stolen 11 bases.
- He's slashed .303/.390/.664 on the year.
Ohtani Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Padres
|Jul. 3
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jul. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jul. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jun. 30
|1-for-2
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 29
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
