Kyle Isbel -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Minnesota Twins, with Kenta Maeda on the mound, on July 4 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

  • Isbel has eight doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks while hitting .193.
  • Isbel has picked up a hit in 16 of 32 games this year, with multiple hits five times.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 32 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
  • In eight games this year, Isbel has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In nine games this year (28.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 15
.214 AVG .170
.254 OBP .214
.339 SLG .283
5 XBH 5
1 HR 0
7 RBI 2
11/2 K/BB 12/3
1 SB 1

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in the league.
  • The Twins have a 3.59 team ERA that ranks first among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Twins allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (88 total, one per game).
  • The Twins will send Maeda (1-5) to the mound to make his seventh start of the season. He is 1-5 with a 6.23 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 26 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty went five innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • In six games this season, the 35-year-old has an ERA of 6.23, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .295 against him.
