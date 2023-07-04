The Kansas City Royals, including Drew Waters and his .500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Tuesday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda

Kenta Maeda TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Drew Waters At The Plate

Waters is hitting .240 with four doubles, three home runs and six walks.

In 58.6% of his 29 games this season, Waters has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.

He has homered in 10.3% of his games in 2023 (three of 29), and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

In eight games this year (27.6%), Waters has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 10 games this year (34.5%), including four multi-run games (13.8%).

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 14 .286 AVG .196 .375 OBP .226 .429 SLG .314 5 XBH 2 1 HR 2 6 RBI 5 15/4 K/BB 24/2 2 SB 1

