Player props are listed for Carlos Correa and Bobby Witt Jr., among others, when the Minnesota Twins host the Kansas City Royals at Target Field on Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

Royals vs. Twins Game Info

When: Monday, July 3, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

When: Monday, July 3, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to Watch on TV: BSN

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has collected 83 hits with 12 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 20 walks. He has driven in 42 runs with 23 stolen bases.

He has a .249/.292/.417 slash line so far this season.

Witt Jr. will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .353 with a walk and four RBI.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Jul. 2 1-for-2 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Dodgers Jul. 1 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 30 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 14 doubles, 15 home runs, 10 walks and 40 RBI (75 total hits).

He has a .253/.290/.451 slash line on the season.

Perez heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .105 with a walk and an RBI.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Dodgers Jul. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Dodgers Jul. 1 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 vs. Dodgers Jun. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 28 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Joe Ryan Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Ryan Stats

Joe Ryan (8-5) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his 17th start of the season.

In 16 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 11 of them.

Ryan has 14 starts of five or more innings this season in 16 chances. He averages 6 innings per outing.

He has made 16 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

The 27-year-old's 3.44 ERA ranks 24th, .972 WHIP ranks second, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 18th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Ryan Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Braves Jun. 27 3.0 9 6 6 5 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 22 9.0 3 0 0 9 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 16 7.0 7 6 6 7 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 10 6.0 6 3 3 4 1 vs. Guardians Jun. 4 6.2 2 2 2 4 1

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Correa Stats

Correa has recorded 62 hits with 16 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 37 runs.

He has a .218/.291/.404 slash line so far this season.

Correa will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with a double.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Orioles Jul. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Orioles Jul. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Orioles Jun. 30 2-for-4 2 0 0 3 at Braves Jun. 27 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 at Braves Jun. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Buxton Stats

Byron Buxton has 12 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 30 walks and 31 RBI (50 total hits). He has swiped seven bases.

He has a slash line of .210/.305/.445 so far this year.

Buxton has picked up a hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Jul. 2 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Orioles Jul. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Orioles Jun. 30 2-for-4 2 1 3 6 1 at Braves Jun. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Braves Jun. 27 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0

