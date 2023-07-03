Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins (42-43) will take on Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals (25-59) at Target Field on Monday, July 3. First pitch is scheduled for 8:10 PM ET.

The Royals are listed as +185 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Twins (-225). The total for the matchup has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Royals vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan - MIN (8-5, 3.44 ERA) vs Austin Cox - KC (0-1, 2.25 ERA)

Royals vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Royals vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have entered the game as favorites 51 times this season and won 31, or 60.8%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter, the Twins have a record of 3-4 (42.9%).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Minnesota has a 69.2% chance to win.

The Twins went 3-2 across the five games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total two times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 71 games this year and have walked away with the win 22 times (31%) in those games.

This season, the Royals have come away with a win five times in 14 chances when named as an underdog of at least +185 or longer on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Royals vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Maikel Garcia 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+225) Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+120) Edward Olivares 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+185) MJ Melendez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+150) Kyle Isbel 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+185)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

