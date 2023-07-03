The Kansas City Royals and Drew Waters take the field against Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins on Monday, in the first game of a three-game series at Target Field.

Royals vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals rank 28th in Major League Baseball with just 73 home runs as a team.

Kansas City ranks 26th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .373 this season.

The Royals have a team batting average of .234 this season, which ranks 23rd among MLB teams.

Kansas City has scored the 29th-most runs in baseball this season with just 319 (3.8 per game).

The Royals have an OBP of just .298 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

The Royals rank 24th in strikeouts per game (nine) among MLB offenses.

Kansas City averages the 23rd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.3) in the majors this season.

Kansas City has pitched to a 5.15 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

Royals pitchers have a 1.431 WHIP this season, 25th in the majors.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Austin Cox heads to the mound for the Royals to make his second start of the season, seeking his first win.

The left-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians, throwing 3 2/3 innings and giving up four earned runs.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 6/28/2023 Guardians L 14-1 Home Austin Cox Logan Allen 6/29/2023 Guardians W 4-3 Home Zack Greinke Shane Bieber 6/30/2023 Dodgers L 9-3 Home Alec Marsh Bobby Miller 7/1/2023 Dodgers W 6-4 Home Daniel Lynch Julio Urías 7/2/2023 Dodgers W 9-1 Home Brady Singer Tony Gonsolin 7/3/2023 Twins - Away Austin Cox Joe Ryan 7/4/2023 Twins - Away Zack Greinke Kenta Maeda 7/5/2023 Twins - Away Alec Marsh Pablo Lopez 7/6/2023 Guardians - Away Jordan Lyles Tanner Bibee 7/7/2023 Guardians - Away Brady Singer Aaron Civale 7/8/2023 Guardians - Away - Gavin Williams

