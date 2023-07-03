Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins will take on Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals at Target Field on Monday.

The Twins are listed as -250 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Royals (+195). The total is 9 runs for the game (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under).

Royals vs. Twins Odds & Info

Date: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -250 +195 9 -105 -115 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 5-5.

When it comes to the over/under, the Royals and their opponents are 7-3-0 in their last 10 games.

The Royals have a 3-1-0 record against the spread over their past 10 games (oddsmakers set runlines in four of those games). Kansas City games have finished above the set point total three times in a row, and the average total in this stretch was 9.3 runs.

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 71 games this year and have walked away with the win 22 times (31%) in those games.

This season, Kansas City has won four of its 12 games, or 33.3%, when it's the underdog by at least +195 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 33.9% chance of walking away with the win.

So far this season, Kansas City and its opponents have hit the over in 39 of its 84 games with a total.

In 15 games with a line this season, the Royals have a mark of 8-7-0 against the spread.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 13-31 12-28 13-23 12-35 18-40 7-18

