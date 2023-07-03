Monday's game at Target Field has the Minnesota Twins (42-43) matching up with the Kansas City Royals (25-59) at 8:10 PM (on July 3). Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 victory for the Twins, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Joe Ryan (8-5) to the mound, while Austin Cox (0-1) will get the nod for the Royals.

Royals vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, July 3, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Monday, July 3, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

Royals vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Twins 5, Royals 3.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

The Royals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Kansas City and its foes are 7-3-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The Royals' record against the spread is 3-1-0 over their previous 10 contests (oddsmakers set spreads in four of those contests).

The Royals have been underdogs in 71 games this season and have come away with the win 22 times (31%) in those contests.

Kansas City has a win-loss record of 5-9 when favored by +185 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 35.1% chance of walking away with the win.

Kansas City is the second-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.8 runs per game (319 total).

Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.15 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Royals Schedule