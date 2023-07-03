Nicky Lopez -- 2-for-5 with a double and four RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the mound, on July 3 at 8:10 PM ET.

He collected four RBI (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his last game against the Dodgers.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nicky Lopez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Nicky Lopez At The Plate

Lopez has four doubles, three triples and 19 walks while batting .222.

In 44.4% of his 45 games this season, Lopez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

He has not homered in his 45 games this season.

In seven games this season (15.6%), Lopez has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in 10 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 21 .208 AVG .234 .400 OBP .310 .321 SLG .297 4 XBH 3 0 HR 0 6 RBI 5 10/14 K/BB 16/5 1 SB 2

Twins Pitching Rankings