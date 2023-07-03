Nick Pratto Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Twins - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Nick Pratto, with a slugging percentage of .324 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the mound, July 3 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Pratto? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Nick Pratto At The Plate
- Pratto is hitting .257 with 14 doubles, five home runs and 23 walks.
- Pratto has picked up a hit in 37 of 58 games this season, with multiple hits 12 times.
- He has hit a long ball in five games this year (8.6%), homering in 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 27.6% of his games this year, Pratto has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (10.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 36.2% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 6.9%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|26
|.238
|AVG
|.278
|.357
|OBP
|.336
|.381
|SLG
|.423
|9
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|2
|15
|RBI
|9
|35/15
|K/BB
|49/8
|0
|SB
|1
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
- The Twins have a 3.59 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (86 total, one per game).
- Ryan (8-5 with a 3.44 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 17th of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander threw three innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (3.44), second in WHIP (.972), and 18th in K/9 (9.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.