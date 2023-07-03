Nick Pratto, with a slugging percentage of .324 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the mound, July 3 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Nick Pratto At The Plate

Pratto is hitting .257 with 14 doubles, five home runs and 23 walks.

Pratto has picked up a hit in 37 of 58 games this season, with multiple hits 12 times.

He has hit a long ball in five games this year (8.6%), homering in 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 27.6% of his games this year, Pratto has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (10.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 36.2% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 6.9%.

Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 26 .238 AVG .278 .357 OBP .336 .381 SLG .423 9 XBH 10 3 HR 2 15 RBI 9 35/15 K/BB 49/8 0 SB 1

Twins Pitching Rankings