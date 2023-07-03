After going 4-for-4 with two RBI in his most recent game, Maikel Garcia and the Kansas City Royals take on the Minnesota Twins (who will start Joe Ryan) at 8:10 PM ET on Monday.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Joe Ryan TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is hitting .292 with 10 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 14 walks.

Garcia has gotten a hit in 32 of 51 games this year (62.7%), with more than one hit on 15 occasions (29.4%).

He has hit a home run in two of 51 games played this season, and in 1% of his plate appearances.

Garcia has driven in a run in 17 games this season (33.3%), including three games with more than one RBI (5.9%).

In 20 of 51 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 21 .318 AVG .253 .364 OBP .305 .436 SLG .320 10 XBH 3 1 HR 1 14 RBI 6 23/8 K/BB 22/6 8 SB 5

Twins Pitching Rankings