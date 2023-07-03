The Kansas City Royals, including Kyle Isbel (batting .188 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI), battle starting pitcher Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Dodgers.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

Isbel is hitting .200 with eight doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks.

Isbel has had a hit in 16 of 31 games this season (51.6%), including multiple hits five times (16.1%).

He has hit a home run in one of 31 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.

Isbel has driven in a run in eight games this season (25.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In nine games this season (29.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 14 .214 AVG .184 .254 OBP .231 .339 SLG .306 5 XBH 5 1 HR 0 7 RBI 2 11/2 K/BB 10/3 1 SB 1

Twins Pitching Rankings