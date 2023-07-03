Edward Olivares -- with an on-base percentage of .257 in his past 10 games, 52 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the hill, on July 3 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Dodgers.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Edward Olivares At The Plate

Olivares is hitting .255 with 12 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 13 walks.

Olivares has gotten a hit in 39 of 63 games this year (61.9%), with more than one hit on 11 occasions (17.5%).

In 9.5% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

Olivares has driven in a run in 14 games this year (22.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In 36.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (9.5%).

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 30 .230 AVG .282 .270 OBP .351 .389 SLG .476 9 XBH 13 4 HR 2 9 RBI 6 22/4 K/BB 18/9 2 SB 6

Twins Pitching Rankings