Drew Waters -- with a slugging percentage of .639 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the hill, on July 3 at 8:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Dodgers.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Drew Waters At The Plate

Waters is batting .250 with four doubles, three home runs and six walks.

Waters is batting .471 during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

Waters has picked up a hit in 60.7% of his 28 games this year, with multiple hits in 25.0% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 10.7% of his games this season, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

In eight games this year (28.6%), Waters has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 10 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 13 .286 AVG .213 .375 OBP .245 .429 SLG .340 5 XBH 2 1 HR 2 6 RBI 5 15/4 K/BB 22/2 2 SB 1

Twins Pitching Rankings