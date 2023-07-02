On Sunday, MJ Melendez (hitting .158 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Tony Gonsolin. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Dodgers.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin

Tony Gonsolin TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez is batting .209 with 13 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 32 walks.

In 57.9% of his games this season (44 of 76), Melendez has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (15.8%) he recorded more than one.

Looking at the 76 games he has played this year, he's went deep in six of them (7.9%), and in 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

Melendez has picked up an RBI in 19 games this season (25.0%), with two or more RBI in nine of them (11.8%).

In 25 of 76 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 35 .200 AVG .220 .291 OBP .296 .340 SLG .331 11 XBH 10 5 HR 1 17 RBI 14 46/20 K/BB 47/12 1 SB 3

Dodgers Pitching Rankings