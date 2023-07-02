Kyle Isbel Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Dodgers - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 12:23 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
On Sunday, Kyle Isbel (.161 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBI) and the Kansas City Royals play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Tony Gonsolin. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.
Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Isbel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Kyle Isbel At The Plate
- Isbel has eight doubles, a triple, a home run and four walks while hitting .188.
- Isbel has gotten a hit in 15 of 30 games this year (50.0%), with multiple hits on four occasions (13.3%).
- He has homered in one of 30 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
- In eight games this season, Isbel has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least once eight times this season (26.7%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|14
|.192
|AVG
|.184
|.222
|OBP
|.231
|.327
|SLG
|.306
|5
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|0
|7
|RBI
|2
|11/1
|K/BB
|10/3
|1
|SB
|1
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 16th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have a 4.50 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (96 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Dodgers are sending Gonsolin (4-2) out for his 12th start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.30 ERA and 46 strikeouts through 57 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 3.30 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .177 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.