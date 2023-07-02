On Sunday, Edward Olivares (.257 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points below season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Tony Gonsolin. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin

Tony Gonsolin TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Edward Olivares At The Plate

Olivares has 12 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 13 walks while hitting .255.

Olivares has gotten a hit in 39 of 63 games this year (61.9%), including 11 multi-hit games (17.5%).

He has hit a home run in 9.5% of his games this season, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

Olivares has driven in a run in 14 games this season (22.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 23 games this season (36.5%), including six multi-run games (9.5%).

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 30 .230 AVG .282 .270 OBP .351 .389 SLG .476 9 XBH 13 4 HR 2 9 RBI 6 22/4 K/BB 18/9 2 SB 6

Dodgers Pitching Rankings