Edward Olivares Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Dodgers - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 12:23 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
On Sunday, Edward Olivares (.257 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points below season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Tony Gonsolin. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.
Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Edward Olivares? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Edward Olivares At The Plate
- Olivares has 12 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 13 walks while hitting .255.
- Olivares has gotten a hit in 39 of 63 games this year (61.9%), including 11 multi-hit games (17.5%).
- He has hit a home run in 9.5% of his games this season, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Olivares has driven in a run in 14 games this season (22.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 23 games this season (36.5%), including six multi-run games (9.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|30
|.230
|AVG
|.282
|.270
|OBP
|.351
|.389
|SLG
|.476
|9
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|6
|22/4
|K/BB
|18/9
|2
|SB
|6
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
- The Dodgers have a 4.50 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to allow 96 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- Gonsolin gets the start for the Dodgers, his 12th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.30 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed a 3.30 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .177 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.