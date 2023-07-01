Top Player Prop Bets for Royals vs. Dodgers on July 1, 2023
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Player props can be found for Freddie Freeman and Bobby Witt Jr., among others, when the Los Angeles Dodgers visit the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
Royals vs. Dodgers Game Info
- When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Witt Jr. has 12 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs, 19 walks and 39 RBI (80 total hits). He's also swiped 23 bases.
- He has a slash line of .244/.288/.415 on the season.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Dodgers
|Jun. 30
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 29
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Jun. 25
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
Salvador Pérez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Pérez Stats
- Salvador Perez has 14 doubles, 15 home runs, 10 walks and 39 RBI (73 total hits).
- He has a .253/.289/.457 slash line on the year.
Pérez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Dodgers
|Jun. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 28
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Jun. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Jun. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Freeman Stats
- Freeman has 28 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 39 walks and 53 RBI (104 total hits). He has stolen 11 bases.
- He has a slash line of .323/.403/.547 on the year.
- Freeman will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .381 with three doubles, two walks and six RBI.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Royals
|Jun. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|at Rockies
|Jun. 29
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|3
|2
|0
|at Rockies
|Jun. 28
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Rockies
|Jun. 27
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 25
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
Mookie Betts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Betts Stats
- Mookie Betts has 82 hits with 18 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs, 47 walks and 55 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.
- He's slashing .270/.370/.553 so far this year.
- Betts takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .500 with three doubles, four home runs, six walks and 10 RBI.
Betts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Royals
|Jun. 30
|4-for-4
|3
|2
|4
|11
|0
|at Rockies
|Jun. 29
|2-for-2
|3
|0
|1
|4
|0
|at Rockies
|Jun. 28
|1-for-2
|1
|1
|3
|4
|1
|at Rockies
|Jun. 27
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 25
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|2
|4
|1
