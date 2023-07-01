Julio Urias will take the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers (46-35) on Saturday, July 1 against the Kansas City Royals (23-59), who will counter with Daniel Lynch. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:15 PM ET at Kauffman Stadium.

The Royals are +200 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Dodgers (-250). Los Angeles (-2.5) is favored on the run line. The total is 9.5 runs for this game (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds to go under).

Royals vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Urias - LAD (5-4, 4.39 ERA) vs Lynch - KC (1-3, 3.96 ERA)

Royals vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Royals vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have won 40, or 58.8%, of the 68 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Dodgers have a record of 7-3 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter (70% winning percentage).

Los Angeles has a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Dodgers have a 6-3 record over the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Los Angeles combined with its opponents to go over the total six times.

The Royals have been underdogs in 69 games this season and have come away with the win 20 times (29%) in those contests.

This year, the Royals have won two of seven games when listed as at least +200 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 4-6 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Kansas City and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Royals vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+150) MJ Melendez 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+180) Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+200) Maikel Garcia 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+240) Edward Olivares 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+210)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

