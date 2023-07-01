Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers will try to beat Daniel Lynch, the Kansas City Royals' starter, on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals have hit just 73 homers this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

Kansas City is 27th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .372 this season.

The Royals have a team batting average of .231 this season, which ranks 24th among MLB teams.

Kansas City is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 29th with just 304 total runs (3.7 per game) this season.

The Royals have an on-base percentage of .295 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

The Royals rank 24th with an average of 9.1 strikeouts per game.

Kansas City has an 8.3 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in the majors.

Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.22 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.436 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Lynch (1-3) will take to the mound for the Royals and make his seventh start of the season.

The left-hander gave up one earned run and allowed six hits in six innings pitched against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday.

He's going for his third quality start in a row.

Lynch will look to pitch five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

He has made six appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 6/25/2023 Rays L 3-1 Away Daniel Lynch Tyler Glasnow 6/27/2023 Guardians L 2-1 Home Brady Singer Gavin Williams 6/28/2023 Guardians L 14-1 Home Austin Cox Logan Allen 6/29/2023 Guardians W 4-3 Home Zack Greinke Shane Bieber 6/30/2023 Dodgers L 9-3 Home Alec Marsh Bobby Miller 7/1/2023 Dodgers - Home Daniel Lynch Julio Urías 7/2/2023 Dodgers - Home Brady Singer Tony Gonsolin 7/3/2023 Twins - Away - Joe Ryan 7/4/2023 Twins - Away Zack Greinke Kenta Maeda 7/5/2023 Twins - Away Jordan Lyles Pablo Lopez 7/6/2023 Guardians - Away Daniel Lynch Tanner Bibee

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.