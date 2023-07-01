Saturday's contest between the Los Angeles Dodgers (46-35) and Kansas City Royals (23-59) going head to head at Kauffman Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:15 PM ET on July 1.

The Dodgers will give the nod to Julio Urias (5-4) against the Royals and Daniel Lynch (1-3).

Royals vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: FOX

Royals vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Dodgers 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Royals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 4-6.

When it comes to the total, Kansas City and its foes are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The Royals' record against the spread is 2-1-0 over their previous 10 games (bookmakers set spreads in three of those games).

The Royals have been victorious in 20, or 29%, of the 69 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, Kansas City has won two of seven games when listed as at least +200 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 33.3% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Kansas City is No. 29 in MLB action scoring 3.7 runs per game (304 total runs).

Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.22 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Royals Schedule