Royals vs. Dodgers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 1
Saturday's contest between the Los Angeles Dodgers (46-35) and Kansas City Royals (23-59) going head to head at Kauffman Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:15 PM ET on July 1.
The Dodgers will give the nod to Julio Urias (5-4) against the Royals and Daniel Lynch (1-3).
Royals vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
Royals vs. Dodgers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Dodgers 5, Royals 4.
Total Prediction for Royals vs. Dodgers
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Royals Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 4-6.
- When it comes to the total, Kansas City and its foes are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 contests.
- The Royals' record against the spread is 2-1-0 over their previous 10 games (bookmakers set spreads in three of those games).
- The Royals have been victorious in 20, or 29%, of the 69 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This year, Kansas City has won two of seven games when listed as at least +200 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 33.3% chance of walking away with the win.
- The offense for Kansas City is No. 29 in MLB action scoring 3.7 runs per game (304 total runs).
- Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.22 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 25
|@ Rays
|L 3-1
|Daniel Lynch vs Tyler Glasnow
|June 27
|Guardians
|L 2-1
|Brady Singer vs Gavin Williams
|June 28
|Guardians
|L 14-1
|Austin Cox vs Logan Allen
|June 29
|Guardians
|W 4-3
|Zack Greinke vs Shane Bieber
|June 30
|Dodgers
|L 9-3
|Alec Marsh vs Bobby Miller
|July 1
|Dodgers
|-
|Daniel Lynch vs Julio Urías
|July 2
|Dodgers
|-
|Brady Singer vs Tony Gonsolin
|July 3
|@ Twins
|-
|TBA vs Joe Ryan
|July 4
|@ Twins
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Kenta Maeda
|July 5
|@ Twins
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Pablo Lopez
|July 6
|@ Guardians
|-
|Daniel Lynch vs Tanner Bibee
