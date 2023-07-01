Looking at odds to win the Hart Memorial Trophy (awarded to the NHL's Most Valuable Player) for the 2023-24 season, the St. Louis Blues' Robert Thomas is currently +25000 -- continue reading for more stats and information.

Robert Thomas' Hart Trophy Odds

MVP Odds: +25000 (51st in NHL)

Robert Thomas 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 31 Time on Ice 20:38 639:47 Goals 0.4 12 Assists 0.6 20 Points 1.0 32 Hits 0.2 5 Takeaways 0.8 26 Giveaways 0.6 19 Penalty Minutes 0.3 10

Robert Thomas' Next Game

Matchup: St. Louis Blues at Florida Panthers

St. Louis Blues at Florida Panthers Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM TV Channel: BSFL,BSMW,ESPN+

