Nikola Jokic's odds of winning the 2023-24 NBA Defensive Player of the Year award are +25000. For more stats and information on this Denver Nuggets player, see below.

Nikola Jokic DPOY Odds

DPOY Odds: +25000 (26th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $25000)

MVP Odds: +350 (2nd in NBA, Bet $100 to win $350)

+350 (2nd in NBA, Bet $100 to win $350) Clutch Player Odds: +2500 (9th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $2500)

Nikola Jokic 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 28 Points 26.5 742 Rebounds 12.4 347 Assists 9.3 261 Steals 1.2 33 Blocks 0.8 22 FG% 53.9% 288-for-534 3P% 32% 33-for-103

Nikola Jokic's Next Game

Matchup: Denver Nuggets at Brooklyn Nets

Denver Nuggets at Brooklyn Nets Game Day: December 22, 2023

December 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM

7:30 PM TV Channel: NBA TV, YES, ALT

NBA TV, YES, ALT

Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

