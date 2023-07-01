Nick Bolton is set for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the Kansas City Chiefs kick off their season in Week 1 against the Detroit Lions on September 7 at 8:20 PM ET.

Nick Bolton Injury Status

Bolton is currently listed as active.

Check Out Nick Bolton NFL Defensive Player of the Year Odds

Nick Bolton 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 180 Tackles (9 for loss), 2 Sacks, 2 INT, 3 Pass Def.

Nick Bolton 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Cardinals 0 1 10 0 0 Week 2 Chargers 0 0 10 0 0 Week 3 @Colts 2 1 9 0 0 Week 4 @Buccaneers 0 1 9 0 0 Week 5 Raiders 0 0 9 0 0 Week 6 Bills 0 2 13 0 0 Week 7 @49ers 0 1 10 0 0 Week 9 Titans 0 1 3 0 0 Week 10 Jaguars 0 1 8 0 0 Week 11 @Chargers 0 0 14 1 1 Week 12 Rams 0 1 11 1 1 Week 13 @Bengals 0 0 16 0 0 Week 14 @Broncos 0 0 8 0 0 Week 15 @Texans 0 0 7 0 0 Week 16 Seahawks 0 0 18 0 0 Week 17 Broncos 0 0 9 0 1 Week 18 @Raiders 0 0 16 0 0 Divisional Jaguars 0 0 10 0 0 Championship Game Bengals 0 0 4 0 0 Super Bowl @Eagles 0 0 9 0 0

