MJ Melendez -- .158 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Julio Urias on the mound, on July 1 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Dodgers.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías

Julio Urías TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez is hitting .209 with 13 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 32 walks.

Melendez has gotten at least one hit in 57.9% of his games this year (44 of 76), with more than one hit 12 times (15.8%).

In six games this season, he has gone deep (7.9%, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate).

Melendez has an RBI in 19 of 76 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 25 of 76 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 35 .200 AVG .220 .291 OBP .296 .340 SLG .331 11 XBH 10 5 HR 1 17 RBI 14 46/20 K/BB 47/12 1 SB 3

Dodgers Pitching Rankings