Mecole Hardman and the Kansas City Chiefs will play the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 7 of the 2023 campaign. Peruse Hardman's stats in the column below.

Mecole Hardman Injury Status

Hardman is currently not on the injury report.

Mecole Hardman 2023 Stats

Receiving Stats 3 TAR, 1 REC, 6 YDS, 0 TD

Mecole Hardman Fantasy Insights

With 0.6 fantasy points this season (0.3 per game), Hardman is the 160th-ranked player at the WR position. He ranks 424th among all players.

In two games this season, Hardman has been targeted three times, with one reception for six yards and zero TDs, resulting in 0.6 fantasy points.

Other Chiefs Players

Mecole Hardman 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Cowboys 1 1 6 0 Week 6 Eagles 2 0 0 0

