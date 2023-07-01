Kadarius Toney: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The 2023 campaign kicks off for Kadarius Toney when the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions match up at 8:20 PM ET on September 7.
Kadarius Toney Injury Status
Toney is currently listed as active.
Kadarius Toney 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|Rushing Stats
|20 TAR, 16 REC, 171 YDS, 2 TD
|7 CAR, 82 YDS (11.7 YPC), 1 TD
Kadarius Toney Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|41.30
|271
|106
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|93.49
|165
|51
|2023 ADP
|-
|107
|45
Kadarius Toney 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Titans
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Panthers
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Titans
|2
|2
|12
|0
|Week 10
|Jaguars
|5
|4
|57
|1
|Week 11
|@Chargers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 15
|@Texans
|1
|1
|5
|0
|Week 16
|Seahawks
|2
|1
|8
|1
|Week 17
|Broncos
|4
|4
|71
|0
|Week 18
|@Raiders
|2
|2
|18
|0
|Divisional
|Jaguars
|7
|5
|36
|0
|Championship Game
|Bengals
|2
|1
|9
|0
|Super Bowl
|@Eagles
|1
|1
|5
|1
