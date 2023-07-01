Justin Faulk is +15000 to claim the 2023-24 James Norris Memorial Trophy, presented to the NHL's best defenseman. For more stats and information on this St. Louis Blues player, see below.

Justin Faulk's Norris Trophy Odds

Norris Trophy Odds: +15000 (40th in NHL)

Justin Faulk 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 31 Time on Ice 22:27 695:59 Goals 0.0 1 Assists 0.5 14 Points 0.5 15 Hits 1.3 39 Takeaways 0.6 19 Giveaways 0.4 13 Penalty Minutes 0.3 8

Justin Faulk's Next Game

Matchup: St. Louis Blues at Florida Panthers

St. Louis Blues at Florida Panthers Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM TV Channel: BSFL,BSMW,ESPN+

