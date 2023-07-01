Looking at odds to win the Hart Memorial Trophy (awarded to the NHL's Most Valuable Player) for the 2023-24 campaign, the St. Louis Blues' Jordan Kyrou is currently +20000 -- see below for more stats and information.

Jordan Kyrou's Hart Trophy Odds

  • MVP Odds: +20000 (31st in NHL)

Jordan Kyrou 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total
Games Played -- 31
Time on Ice 17:57 556:41
Goals 0.2 6
Assists 0.5 15
Points 0.7 21
Hits 0.4 12
Takeaways 0.5 16
Giveaways 0.6 18
Penalty Minutes 0.3 8

Jordan Kyrou's Next Game

