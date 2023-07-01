The Kansas City Royals, including Edward Olivares (.222 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 84 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Kauffman Stadium, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías

Julio Urías TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Edward Olivares At The Plate

Olivares is batting .252 with 12 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 12 walks.

Olivares has gotten a hit in 38 of 62 games this year (61.3%), with at least two hits on 11 occasions (17.7%).

He has hit a long ball in six games this year (9.7%), leaving the park in 2.6% of his chances at the plate.

In 13 games this season, Olivares has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 23 games this year (37.1%), including multiple runs in six games.

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 30 .225 AVG .282 .263 OBP .351 .387 SLG .476 9 XBH 13 4 HR 2 8 RBI 6 22/3 K/BB 18/9 2 SB 6

Dodgers Pitching Rankings