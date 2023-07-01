The 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan at Detroit Golf Club from June 29 - July 2 will feature Doug Ghim in the field, as the golfers take on the par-72, 7,370-yard course, with a purse of $8,800,000.00 on offer.

Looking to bet on Ghim at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Doug Ghim Insights

Ghim has finished below par on 14 occasions, completed his day bogey-free twice and finished 13 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score six times in his last 18 rounds.

Over his last 18 rounds, Ghim has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

Ghim has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard three times in his past five events.

Ghim has finished with a better-than-average score in four of his past five tournaments.

Ghim is aiming for his fourth consecutive finish in the top 20 this week.

Ghim has qualified for the weekend in four consecutive tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 33 -6 279 0 12 0 0 $1.2M

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

Ghim wound up 32nd at this tournament the one time he finished the tournament.

Ghim has one made cut in his past three appearances at this tournament.

Ghim last played this event in 2022, and he did not make the cut.

This event will take place on a par 72 that registers at 7,370 yards, 346 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Detroit Golf Club has a recent scoring average of -11.

The average course Ghim has played i the last year (7,283 yards) is 87 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,370).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -7. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -11.

Ghim's Last Time Out

Ghim was rather mediocre over the 16 par-3 holes at the Travelers Championship, averaging par to finish in the 33rd percentile of competitors.

His 3.77-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the Travelers Championship was strong, putting him in the 88th percentile of the field.

Ghim shot better than 48% of the golfers at the Travelers Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.55.

Ghim recorded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship (the other competitors averaged 2.0).

On the 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Ghim recorded one bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.7).

Ghim's 13 birdies or better on par-4s at the Travelers Championship were more than the tournament average of 7.6.

In that last tournament, Ghim's par-4 showing (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse two times (better than the field's average, 4.8).

Ghim finished the Travelers Championship outperforming the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9) with five on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the Travelers Championship, Ghim had one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.6.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards Ghim Odds to Win: +6600 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

