Deon Bush and the Kansas City Chiefs meet the Miami Dolphins at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday in the AFC round of the postseason. If you're seeking Bush's stats, here's everything you need to know.

Deon Bush Injury Status

Bush is currently not listed as injured.

Deon Bush 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats
7 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Other Chiefs Players

Deon Bush 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD
Week 18 @Chargers 0.0 0.0 7 0 0

