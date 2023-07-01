Clyde Edwards-Helaire is set for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Kansas City Chiefs kick off their season in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on September 17 at 1:00 PM ET.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Injury Status

Edwards-Helaire is currently not on the injury report.

Is Edwards-Helaire your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Clyde Edwards-Helaire 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 6 CAR, 22 YDS (3.7 YPC), 0 TD 1 TAR, 1 REC, 7 YDS, 0 TD

Rep Edwards-Helaire and the Kansas City Chiefs with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 81.30 172 43 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 60.84 241 60 2023 ADP - 192 60

Other Chiefs Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Lions 6 22 0 1 7 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.