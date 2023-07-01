In terms of odds to win the Calder Memorial Trophy (awarded to the NHL's best rookie) for the 2023-24 season, the Minnesota Wild's Brock Faber is currently +2000 -- continue reading for more stats and analysis.

Brock Faber's Rookie of the Year Odds

Calder Trophy Odds: +2000 (4th in NHL)

Brock Faber 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 30 Time on Ice 24:20 730:18 Goals 0.0 1 Assists 0.4 13 Points 0.5 14 Hits 0.5 16 Takeaways 0.1 4 Giveaways 0.5 15 Penalty Minutes 0.4 12

Brock Faber's Next Game

Matchup: Montreal Canadiens at Minnesota Wild

Montreal Canadiens at Minnesota Wild Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM TV Channel: BSNX,BSWIX,ESPN+

