Blaine Gabbert's 2023 campaign kicks off on September 17 with a Week 1 matchup that pits the Kansas City Chiefs against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Gametime is scheduled for 1:00 PM ET.

Blaine Gabbert Injury Status

Gabbert is currently not on the injury report.

Blaine Gabbert 2022 Stats

Passing Stats Rushing Stats 6-for-8 (75.0%), 29 YDS (3.6 YPA), 1 TD, 0 INT 0 CAR, 0 YDS, 0 TD

Blaine Gabbert Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 5.16 470 67 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 14.98 437 55 2023 ADP - 795 91

Other Chiefs Players

Blaine Gabbert 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 18 @Falcons 6 8 29 1 0 0 0 0

