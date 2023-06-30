Today's WNBA lineup should have plenty of excitement on the court. Among those two contests is the Washington Mystics playing the Atlanta Dream.

Today's WNBA Games

The Atlanta Dream play the Washington Mystics

The Mystics hope to pick up a road win at the Dream on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ION

ION Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

ATL Record: 5-8

5-8 WAS Record: 9-5

9-5 ATL Stats: 84.2 PPG (third in WNBA), 89.9 Opp. PPG (12th)

84.2 PPG (third in WNBA), 89.9 Opp. PPG (12th) WAS Stats: 79.4 PPG (eighth in WNBA), 74.6 Opp. PPG (first)

Players to Watch

ATL Key Player: Cheyenne Parker (16.1 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 1.5 APG)

Cheyenne Parker (16.1 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 1.5 APG) WAS Key Player: Elena Delle Donne (18.6 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 2.8 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -2.5

-2.5 WAS Odds to Win: -142

-142 ATL Odds to Win: +118

+118 Total: 164.5 points

The Chicago Sky face the Los Angeles Sparks

The Sparks take to the home court of the Sky on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ION

Fubo Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

CHI Record: 6-9

6-9 LAS Record: 7-8

7-8 CHI Stats: 77.5 PPG (11th in WNBA), 81.1 Opp. PPG (fifth)

77.5 PPG (11th in WNBA), 81.1 Opp. PPG (fifth) LAS Stats: 78.6 PPG (10th in WNBA), 78.7 Opp. PPG (fourth)

Players to Watch

CHI Key Player: Alanna Smith (10.4 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 2.1 APG)

Alanna Smith (10.4 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 2.1 APG) LAS Key Player: Nneka Ogwumike (19.9 PPG, 9.8 RPG, 3.4 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -2.5

-2.5 CHI Odds to Win: -145

-145 LAS Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 155.5 points

