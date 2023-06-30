The Los Angeles Dodgers (45-35) visit the Kansas City Royals (23-58) to start a three-game series at Kauffman Stadium, with first pitch at 8:10 PM ET on Friday. The Dodgers are coming off a series victory over the Rockies, and the Royals a series loss to the Guardians.

The Dodgers will give the ball to Bobby Miller (3-1, 4.13 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Alec Marsh.

Royals vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Miller - LAD (3-1, 4.13 ERA) vs Marsh - KC (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alec Marsh

Marsh starts for the first time this season for the Royals.

The righty will make his MLB debut at 25 years old.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bobby Miller

The Dodgers' Miller (3-1) will make his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw four innings against the Houston Astros, giving up six earned runs while allowing 10 hits.

The 24-year-old has pitched to a 4.13 ERA this season with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.6 walks per nine across six games.

In six starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

In six starts, Miller has pitched through or past the fifth inning five times. He has a season average of 5.4 frames per outing.

He has made six appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

