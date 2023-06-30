Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers (45-35) face off against Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals (23-58) in the series opener at Kauffman Stadium on Friday, June 30. The game will begin at 8:10 PM ET.

The Dodgers have been listed as -225 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Royals (+180). Los Angeles is favored on the run line (-2.5). The total is 9.5 runs for this game.

Royals vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Royals vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Royals vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have won 39, or 58.2%, of the 67 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Dodgers have a record of 7-4 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter (63.6% winning percentage).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers went 5-4 across the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Los Angeles combined with its opponents to go over the total six times.

The Royals have been underdogs in 68 games this season and have come away with the win 20 times (29.4%) in those contests.

This season, the Royals have been victorious four times in 12 chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or longer on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 4-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Royals vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+130) Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+210) Maikel Garcia - 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+220) Edward Olivares 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+180) Nicky Lopez 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+1400) 0.5 (+290)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 26th 5th

