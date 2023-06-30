Nick Pratto Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Dodgers - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:31 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Nick Pratto, with a slugging percentage of .324 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the mound, June 30 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Guardians.
Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Discover More About This Game
Nick Pratto At The Plate
- Pratto is batting .260 with 13 doubles, five home runs and 21 walks.
- In 35 of 55 games this season (63.6%) Pratto has had a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (21.8%).
- In 9.1% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Pratto has picked up an RBI in 15 games this year (27.3%), with two or more RBI in six of those games (10.9%).
- He has scored in 20 games this season, with multiple runs four times.
Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|26
|.242
|AVG
|.278
|.354
|OBP
|.336
|.389
|SLG
|.423
|8
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|2
|14
|RBI
|9
|31/13
|K/BB
|49/8
|0
|SB
|1
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (96 total, 1.2 per game).
- Miller (3-1 with a 4.13 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his seventh of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he threw four innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 4.13 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .236 to his opponents.
