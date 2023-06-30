MJ Melendez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Dodgers - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:31 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MJ Melendez -- with a slugging percentage of .206 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the mound, on June 30 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Guardians.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez has 13 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 32 walks while hitting .213.
- Melendez has gotten a hit in 44 of 75 games this year (58.7%), with at least two hits on 12 occasions (16.0%).
- He has homered in 8.0% of his games in 2023 (six of 75), and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Melendez has an RBI in 19 of 75 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 25 games this year (33.3%), including multiple runs in six games.
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|35
|.207
|AVG
|.220
|.299
|OBP
|.296
|.352
|SLG
|.331
|11
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|1
|17
|RBI
|14
|44/20
|K/BB
|47/12
|1
|SB
|3
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (96 total, 1.2 per game).
- Miller (3-1 with a 4.13 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his seventh of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when the righty threw four innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 4.13 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .236 to opposing hitters.
